Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make heartbreaking decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020 to become financially independent, has made another big decision as they allegedly failed to achieve what they wanted.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to make a professional separation after their projects as a couple have failed, a source has claimed.



Over the last few months, Harry and Meghan have changed tactics and gradually separated their projects with the Duke undertaking many solo public engagements

"They will still carry out some charitable engagements together and embark on foreign visits, but their work projects will be separate," a source told the Mail.

The couple have toured both Nigeria and Colombia together, but now Harry is undertaking a series of solo engagements in New York.

The Sussexess have suffered many setbacks including being dropped by Spotify and a backlash from many on their consistent public attacks on the royal family.



The California-based couple are also working on separate projects for Netflix despite signing a lucrative deal as a couple after saying goodbye to the royal jobs.



They have not produced any joint project for the Network since the release of their debut series Harry & Meghan in December 2020, which was a huge hit on the streaming platform. The Duke did release Heart of the Invictus in 2023 but it failed to reach the same level of success as their debut docuseries.