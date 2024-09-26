King Charles stepson sends message to Harry with update on monarch's health

King Charles stepson sends message to Harry as he gives update on monarch's health

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has seemingly taught a lesson to Prince Harry with his heartfelt gesture to ailing King Charles.

Tom Parker Bowles gushed over his stepfather while giving fresh updated on his health, saying the monarch's “treatment is going well.”

Bowles also paid whole respect to his mother Queen Camilla, who was targeted by Harry in his book, as he said: “She’s tough, my mother.”

The King's stepson's words suggest how much respect he has for the King and the Queen as he spoke of the monarch's cancer treatment and Camilla's support during the royal family's tough time.

Prince Harry, who's made allegations against some of the senior royals in his interviews and memoir Spare, might be taking a lesson from Bowle's message that one should never speak ill on their relatives.

He also shared an interesting thing about the King, saying that the monarch’s pantry is often filled with a “seasonal bounty of the royal estates,” including “game, beef and lamb,” plus fruits and vegetables like “peas, strawberries, raspberries and chard.”



“There is no waste at [King Charles’] table.” He claimed the King “doesn’t eat lunch at all,” often skipping the meal in favor of a “relaxed” afternoon tea, said Camilla's son.