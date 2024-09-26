Did Prince Harry hold a secret summit with Princess Beatrice in New York?

Despite being in New York at the same time, Prince Harry has yet to meet with his aunt Sarah Ferguson or cousin Princess Beatrice, Express.co.uk has learned.



According to two separate sources, the Duke of Sussex has been "too busy" with his commitments, leaving fans hopeful that a meeting can still be arranged before everyone departs at the end of this week.

As of the evening of September 24, no meetings had been scheduled, and the source indicates that if a gathering does take place, it’s likely to be a discreet affair.

"There have been no plans added to the diary either, so if a meeting does go ahead, it will be something they will be keen to keep under wraps," the source shared.

With only one day left to coordinate, the pressure is on for the trio to make a connection amidst their busy schedules.

Beatrice made a notable appearance at a lunch co-hosted by the Anti-Slavery Collective, the charity she co-founded with her sister, Princess Eugenie, aimed at combating modern slavery and human trafficking.

In photos shared on social media, she is seen delivering an impactful speech at the event, which was attended by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, as well as former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Meanwhile, her cousin Prince Harry was also in New York, participating in various events during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.

The timing of their respective engagements has sparked interest in a potential family reunion, especially as Beatrice champions such a vital cause while Harry addresses global issues.