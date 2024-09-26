Kate Middleton 'Disappointed, Not Angry' with Prince Harry, claims Royal Expert

Prince Harry's 40th birthday approached earlier this month

Prince Harry's previously close relationship with the Princess of Wales has reportedly been damaged after he violated a significant royal protocol, according to an expert.

Kate was once viewed as a potential mediator who could help Harry reconcile with his estranged older brother, Prince William.

However, in his memoir Spare, released nearly two years ago, Harry discussed his sister-in-law in a less than favourable light. In the book and during various promotional interviews, he accused Kate of "stereotyping" his wife, Meghan Markle, suggesting that her actions created a barrier between them.

He recounted a confrontation regarding bridesmaids' dresses from his wedding, which left Meghan in tears.

Additionally, Harry revealed that Kate sought an apology from Meghan after she claimed Kate was suffering from "baby brain" following the birth of Prince Louis, and that Kate "grimaced" when Meghan borrowed her lip gloss.

And acccording to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, this led to a complete breakdown of Kate and Harry's relationship as the princess is "very disappointed".



She previously told The Sun : "When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule and that is staying silent on family matters.

"While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship. I don't think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply - and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply.

"I do know that William was very angry that Harry had drawn Kate into it when he felt Kate was blameless throughout. She acted very much as the peacekeeper, she tried to get the brothers back on an even keel and for Kate to be dragged into this mucky saga was upsetting for her and certainly did infuriate William."

Harry's strained relationship with his older brother William shows no signs of improvement, as evidenced by their interactions last month at a memorial service for their late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, where they reportedly did not speak and kept their distance from each other.

As Harry's 40th birthday approached earlier this month, there was much speculation about whether King Charles and William would extend public birthday wishes, given the ongoing tension among them.

However, when the day finally arrived, both royal social media accounts sent their best wishes.

For the first time in three years, the Royal Family's account posted a message on X that read: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

This was accompanied by a cheerful photo of Harry and an emoji of a birthday cake. The post was subsequently shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales account with a brief note.