Police rush to Jennifer Aniston’s home after hoax crisis call: Report

The ‘Friends’ star said she did not make the welfare check request

Jennifer Aniston experienced an unsettling disturbance at her Bel-Air home when police arrived after receiving a crisis call that turned out to be a cruel prank.

According to TMZ, officers responded to a welfare check request just after midnight on Friday, with the caller claiming a friend at the given address was "not doing well" and potentially suicidal.

However, the caller didn’t disclose their identity or mention that the address belonged to Aniston, 55. When police reached her home, they were greeted by her security team, who were shocked by the unexpected visit. After speaking with the Friends star, authorities quickly realised the call was a hoax.

The LAPD has since confirmed they’re treating the incident as "swatting," a dangerous prank where fake reports of serious incidents prompt police or SWAT teams to show up at an address. The department is continuing to investigate, but they’ve made a note of Aniston’s home address to prevent future disruptions.

Aniston joins a growing list of celebrities targeted by swatting, with stars like Chris Brown, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber also falling victim to similar hoaxes.