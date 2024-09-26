Princess Kate's intimate family celebration: Royal affair kept under wraps

The Princess of Wales and her family recently celebrated a heartwarming milestone as James Middleton's son, Inigo, turned one! In a touching new memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James shares intimate details about his son’s birth, revealing Inigo’s previously unknown arrival date and the emotional moments surrounding it.



He married French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in 2021, opens up about the couple’s journey into parenthood.

In a recollection, he describes the anxiety they faced during their final scan when doctors discovered that the levels of amniotic fluid were "precariously low," leading to a decision for a swift delivery.

Alizee went into labor on September 20, with James preparing a playlist of songs they’d cherished on their first long road trip to the Lake District.

In his personal memoir, he also reflects on his childhood and his experience of fatherhood.

He credits his late dog, Ella, for helping him through some of the darkest moments in his life, expressing profound gratitude for the role she played in his journey of self-discovery and healing.

The couple welcomed their son, Inigo, in the early hours of September 21 at Basingstoke Hospital, but they kept the joyous news private for over a month before making an official announcement.