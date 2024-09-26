Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson unite in New York- What about Prince Harry?

Princess Beatrice has teamed up with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in New York to participate in an event focused on fighting modern slavery and human trafficking.



Photos of Beatrice were shared on the official Instagram account of the Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity co-founded by her sister, HRH Princess Eugenie. As part of the Climate Week activities, the royal was spotted delivering a speech at a luncheon on Tuesday.

The caption on the post said: "Day 2: NYC Climate Week. Yesterday TASC co-hosted a lunch at the @goalshouse with our good friends @hpe @theresamay and her Global Commission on Modern Slavery, and Lisa Kristine's @humanthread Foundation.

"We believe that thinking about and debating complicated, knotty issues is a vital part of the process.

"Gathering with decision-makers from all walks of life and creating a judgement-free space to share ideas, offer different perspectives, and tell stories helps us to reconnect with why this work is so important.

"We hope that connections made between leaders will spark new thinking and action to uncover and stamp out all forms of forced labour."

Her visit coincides with her cousin Prince Harry, who is also in New York as part of Climate Week.

The Duke of Sussex is undertaking a series of engagements to honour the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana.

It is unknown whether the two royal cousins enjoyed a reunion.

On Tuesday, Harry spoke passionately at the Clinton Global Initiative as he accused social media companies of using young people as "human experiments".

The Duke travelled to New York alone to complete his week of engagements without his wife, Meghan Markle.

Sarah Ferguson also headed to New York and took to social media to announce she travelled to the city for climate week.

Fergie accompanied the caption with a candid video, showing the duchess enjoying a hotdog on the streets of NYC.

Climate change is something incredibly close to Sarah's heart, particularly as a grandmother.

She told the Telegraph last year: "I feel strongly that my generation has a responsibility to hand a sustainable planet on to our grandchildren."