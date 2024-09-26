Ben Affleck's risky move complicates divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck last month marked the end of their tumultuous two-year marriage.



However, a recent reunion between the couple has added complexity to their divorce proceedings.

According to In Touch Weekly, Affleck's recent photo op with Lopez at a Beverly Hills hotel has made things "trickier" amid their efforts to divorce.

An insider revealed, "Jennifer craves romance and adulation. (Ben) is always looking for the next rush, whether it's good for him or not. Ben's treading a dangerous line being so handsy with his estranged wife."

The couple was seen kissing and holding hands during a brunch with Affleck's children, sparking speculation about a potential reconciliation.

Despite their strong physical attraction, public statements from their reps confirm their intention to divorce due to clashing personalities.

"Even though there's clearly still a physical attraction between them, the conflicts are still there," the insider noted. "This could all just cause more resentment."

The reunion has raised concerns that their divorce might become a drawn-out, contentious process.