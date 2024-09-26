Prince Harry receives meaningful signal from King Charles

King Charles III, who's said to be desperate to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has seemingly sent a powerful signal to his estranged son Prince Harry with his meaningful royal message.

The 75-year-old's latest tribute to heir to the throne, Prince William, explains the growing distance between the King and his younger son, Harry, who's gearing up to return to the UK next week.

The monarch showered praise on his eldest son William in a powerful speech marking the 25th anniversary of the Sened, sparking reactions from people who believe it has a hidden meaning.



The King made no mention of Harry, even as the Duke continues to be recognised internationally for his Invictus Games initiative. Despite Harry's commitment to the Games, the King's public focus seemingly remains firmly on the Prince of Wales.



The video of Charles address in Cardiff earlier this year was shared by the royal family's social media accounts. The King paid a heartfelt tribute to William for his dedication to Wales.



"It has given me great pleasure to see my son's relationship with this special land continue, including returning only this week to Anglesey – Ynys Mon – a place which I know means so much to him" the King said.

The speech was seen by many as a celebration of William's role as Prince of Wales, a title he received after Charles ascended to the throne in 2022.

The timing of King Charles' message, which came shortly after Harry's own statement about the upcoming Winter Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler, has led to speculation about the deepening rift between father and son.

