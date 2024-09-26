V shocks BTS ARMY with latest photo amid military break

Fans can’t get enough of V’s new photo

Kim Taehyung, the BTS star famously known as V, sent fans into a frenzy with his impressive physique.

On Wednesday, September 25, gym instructor Ma Sun-ho took to Instagram to share the latest snapshots of V, who is currently serving in the South Korean military but is on vacation at the moment.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter proudly displayed his enhanced arms alongside gym instructor and actor Kim Min-jae in the new photo.

“Working out diligently even on vacation. Proud of these young men—Taehyung and Min-jae,” the instructor captioned the post, revealing that the two celebrities had lifted “full body weights for two days.”

“I’m jealous of their youth... Envious of their faces too,” he quipped before adding, “Let’s eat soy sauce crab again!”

The comments section quickly filled with BTS ARMY members swooning over the K-pop sensation’s chiselled body.



“Taehyung is so strong [crying and hearts emoji],” one fan wrote. “Nah, the military did him GOOD,” another exclaimed.

“Oh my goodness! What do they give them in the service?!” hat makes them chimed in with a heart-eyes emoji. A third fan chimed in, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Delete please, I’m jealous! Hahaha, look at Taehyung’s arms!” one possessive fan commented.

Another dubbed him the “Korean Terminator,” while a fifth fan added, “Taehyung, we want to see you healthy and buff, with all those muscles you’ve gained!”

Additionally, Taehyung began his service in December 2023 alongside BTS bandmate Jungkook and is slated for a reunion with the group in 2025, following the completion of their mandatory service.