Artem Chigvintsev’s lawyer comes in defence amid Nikki Garcia divorce

Artem Chigvintsev’s lawyer detailed a different point of view on Wednesday after the Dancing with the Stars alum shared his point-of-view on his Aug. 29 domestic violence arrest.

“My understanding of the investigated facts surrounding the 8/29/24 incident have led me to conclude from the beginning that Artem was not the primary aggressor,” his attorney, Ilona Antonyan, said in a statement she gave to People.

“I believe that to be true even if the burden of proof would be the preponderance of evidence, which is the standard of proof in family court.”

The 42-year-old’s legal representative further claimed that Chigvintsev did what he did while “protecting himself and [his son] Matteo.”

Chigvintsev is father to a 4-year-old with estranged wife Nikki Garcia, who also goes by the name Nikki Bella, and filed for a divorce from him on Sept. 11.

“Fortunately, he has a strong support group of loving family and friends. I am confident he will move forward from this situation with strength and dignity,” Antonyan added.

“Artem is fully committed to fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with his ex. Divorce is never easy, but once custody is settled, the remaining issues tend to be less emotionally charged and easier to resolve.”