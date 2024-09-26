Rossif Sutherland was ‘sleepless’ after ‘Murder in a Small Town’ prank

Rossif Sutherland on ‘Murder in a Small Town’ prank

Rossif Sutherland and his co-star Kristin Kreuk got candid on taking the “pig” prank on the set of Murder in a Small Town, pulled by a crew member, to his head.



“[Sutherland’s] son loves pigs, and he also had a dream about a pig,” Kreuk said while talking to People to promote the Sept. 24 premiere of Murder in a Small Town.

“And Aaron Douglas, who plays Sid Sokolowski, started to tease him about it. And he bought 50 or so tiny little squeaky pigs, like those rubber duckies, but in pig form, and he would hide them in [Sutherland’s] pocket.”

Sutherland added a laugh and admitted that “had no idea” where the “pigs” came from or had any idea that it was a prank.

“I wasn't sleeping, and people were quite concerned that I was…” Sutherland shared, as Kreuk cut him and added, "That he was losing his mind! They would show up everywhere. They were everywhere, and you could hear people squeaking the little piggies that they found.”

Murder in a Small Town, which Sutherland devoted to his late father Donald Sutherland, is a murder mystery series on Fox that is “set in an idyllic coastal town.”

“At its heart are two characters — a detective who thinks outside the box, who marches by the beat of his own drum, and who manages to get the truth out of people from his humanity, and not necessarily intimidation,” Sutherland explained.

“And Cassandra, this fierce independent woman. And these characters fall madly in love, and the show explores what it means to be madly in love halfway through your life, if you're lucky enough.”

“People who have their history, their broken hearts, trying to keep this very fragile and very special thing alive,” he added.