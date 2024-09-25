Julia Roberts spills the tea on narrating Lisa Marie Presley's memoir audiobook

Julia Roberts to narrate Lisa Marie Presley's memoir audiobook

Julia Roberts has recently spilled the tea about narrating Lisa Marie Presley's memoir audiobook From Here To The Great Unknown.



“I am so moved by Lisa Marie's incredible memoir,” said the Oscar winner while speaking to PEOPLE.

Riley, who helped complete the book after her mother's shock 2023 death, will also narrate part of the audio book.

The audiobook will also feature never-before-heard selections from Lisa Marie's tape recordings.

“It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother's story,” added the Pretty Woman star.

Riley also expressed her happiness for Julia to voicing her mother.

“I'm so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother,” stated Riley.

She mentioned, “I couldn't think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world.”

Interestingly, the book is about growing up as the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

“Because my mother was Elvis Presley's daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected,” remarked Riley in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Riley pointed out, “What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveals the core of who she was.”

“I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive,” she added.

Meanwhile, From Here To The Great Unknown will hit the bookstores on October 8.