Erdogan lauds PM Shehbaz's economic policies on UNGA sidelines

PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. — APP

NEW YORK: In an important diplomatic encounter on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his government's impressive economic performance.



Insiders who observed the meeting told The News that President Erdogan specifically commended Prime Minister Shehbaz's administration for successfully improving Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators and bringing inflation down to single digit. The Turkish leader expressed optimism about Pakistan’s continued economic progress under PM Shehbaz's leadership.

“Prime Minister Sharif's economic policies have played a crucial role in stabilising Pakistan's economy,” President Erdogan remarked during their bilateral meeting. He further praised the prime minister for his commitment to economic reform and strong leadership under challenging financial circumstances.

The two leaders engaged in discussions on various bilateral matters, agreeing to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, defence, and security domains. They also reviewed preparations for the upcoming 7th session of the Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) scheduled to be held in Islamabad.

Regional and global issues were on the agenda as well, with both leaders expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated Türkiye's steadfast support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting concluded on a personal note, with President Erdogan extending warm birthday wishes to the premier.