Staff praise Harry, Meghan's leadership amid 'Duchess Difficult' rumours

Employee also revealed that Harry and Meghan are known for giving thoughtful gifts to their staff

Staff members working for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken the unusual step of speaking out about what it's truly like to be employed by the couple.



Since moving to the United States four years ago, Harry and Meghan have gained a reputation for a high turnover of staff at their Archewell foundation.

Harry’s former chief of staff, Josh Kettler, notably left after just three months in the role. More recently, claims surfaced that Meghan "belittles people" and "doesn't take advice," earning her the nickname "Duchess Difficult."

These allegations were highlighted in the Hollywood Reporter and echo earlier accusations made by The Times, which alleged Meghan had bullied staff during her time as a working royal—allegations she has always strongly denied.

However, current and former employees have now shared their experiences with US Weekly, offering a contrasting view of working for the Sussexes.

One of the most prominent individuals to speak up in the US Weekly feature was Mr. Kettler, who left his position as Harry's chief of staff after only a few months.

His departure, which came shortly before Harry and Meghan's high-profile trip to Colombia, raised questions. Despite this, Kettler described his experience positively, saying he was "warmly welcomed" by the couple and their Archewell team, and he praised them as "dedicated and hardworking."

Another staff member, the couple's current global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, shared her own experience. After undergoing a serious surgery, Hansen said she received an outpouring of support from Meghan, including phone calls, care packages, and flowers. "When I told them, I was met with the same concern and care you'd expect from a parent," she said. Meghan even checked in with her husband daily during her recovery.

A former employee also revealed that Harry and Meghan are known for giving thoughtful gifts to their staff. When one employee adopted a dog, they received a luxury leash and collar, while staff welcoming a new baby were gifted top-quality secondhand items from the Sussexes, such as unused car seats and baby items.

Additionally, current staff claimed that visits to the Sussexes' home in Montecito always resulted in leaving with fresh flowers, fruit, or even a basket of eggs.

Despite the allegations of Meghan sending "angry 5 a.m. emails" that contributed to her "Duchess Difficult" label, one current staff member stated they had never heard Meghan raise her voice, describing her as "solution-oriented" and someone who provides "clear direction."

They also pointed out that Meghan's email signature advises staff not to feel obliged to respond outside their normal working hours.

While there have been reports of a high staff turnover at Archewell, Hansen downplayed the criticism, comparing the organisation to a young start-up. She noted, "You can be a great leader and still experience turnover. No boss or company is immune to that."

Other staff members expressed surprise at the "Duchess Difficult" claims, with one anonymous employee remarking, "This is the first company where I’ve genuinely liked every person. Harry and Meghan have assembled the best talent and fostered an environment for them to grow. We’re under intense scrutiny, but good things are happening."



