Phillip Schofield embarks on major milestone as he announces TV return

Philip Schofield embarks on major milestone as he announces TV return

Phillip Schofield, the former This Morning star, is making his highly anticipated return to television with a new Channel 5 series, Cast Away, following a 16-month hiatus after his resignation from ITV.

The 62-year-old television personality revealed his comeback on Instagram, sharing images from the show and writing: "Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it. Cast Away starts Monday on @channel5_tv & My5 at 9pm."

In the three-episode series, Phillip will be stranded on a desert island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days, documenting his experience using various cameras. The show's synopsis reads: "The famous face has to confront the challenges of total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within their own mind."

Although thousands of his followers showed support by liking the post, Phillip's celebrity friends were noticeably quiet. Only two famous faces, Dermot O'Leary and Josie Gibson, publicly showed their support by liking the post.

Notably, comments on the post were disabled.

Cast Away will air on Channel 5 at 9 pm, concluding at 10 pm, on Monday, September 30, Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2.

This marks Phillip's return to television after his resignation from ITV in May 2023, following an admission of an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague.

Phillip's scandal and subsequent fallout with long-time friend and colleague Holly Willoughby led to his prolonged absence from the public eye.

The former TV presenter’s comeback was met with split reaction online as one user supported his decision noting: "Unpopular opinion but quite looking forward for #phillipschofield documentary"

Meanwhile, others were in doubt as another user added: "If this is designed to make people feel sorry for him, it will backfire massively. People were just starting to forget, and now they are raking it all up again."

Another responded to the news: "Phillip Schofield being given tv time again.... really?"