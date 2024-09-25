Halle Berry reveals Prince's unforgettable date request

Halle Berry shared a memorable encounter with the late music legend Prince.



During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Oscar-winning actress was asked about rumours of a request from Michael Jackson, Berry diverted the conversation to her experience with Prince.

"I don't know, but I know Prince asked me out on a date," she revealed.

The Never Let Go star attended one of Prince's Los Angeles concerts at the Key Club on Sunset, where he made his move in a unique way.

"He had somebody come out with a piece of paper. And you know like kids do, you say, 'Do you like me? Yes or no.' I went, yes!" she recalled. "I mean, I'm at his concert, right? Yes!"

After returning the paper, Berry received it back with another question: "Would you go out with me?" However, she chose not to respond.

"No, I didn't send the paper back," she said. "I kept the paper." This prompted Jimmy Kimmel to jokingly ask, "Can I have it?" as they both burst into laughter.

Kimmel quipped, "So wait, between guitar solos, he's scribbling down notes? He's like, 'Bring this to Halle, let's see.'" Berry seemed to marvel at Prince's approach, simply stating, "Somehow, I got it."