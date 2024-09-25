Halle Berry recalls turning down Prince for this 'surprising' reason

Halle Berry makes 'surprising' confession about Purple Rain singer Prince

Halle Berry is making a surprising confession about Prince, who died of an accidental overdose in 2016 at the age of 57.

During an exclusive interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress opened up about how the Purple Rain singer had once 'sort off' asked her out at one of his concerts.

Recounting an instance from the past, she told the host, “I was at one of his concerts here on Sunset at the Key Club, and he had somebody come out with a piece of paper.

"And you know like kids do, you say, ‘Do you like me? Yes or no,' I went, yes! I mean, I’m at his concert, right? Yes! Came back out again: ‘Would you go out with me?'”

The 58-year-old actress revealed that she turned down the offer, choosing to stay quiet on the subject.

She further added, “No, I didn’t send the paper back. I kept the paper."

However, The Union actress also opened up to Kimmel about her 'sweet' encounter with boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

She said of the legend, “I’ll never forget this. I went up to him and I was kinda nervous because, I mean, it’s Muhammad Ali, I said, ‘Oh, my God, champ, so nice to meet you!’ And he said, ‘Oh, I never met anybody prettier than me.'”

For the unversed, Halle is currently dating the love of her life, Van Hunt, whom she first met in 2020.