Prince William's former private secretary, Simon Case, is under mounting pressure to resign from his position in the British government amid accusations of media leaks.



While largely unknown to American audiences, Case's name carries weight among dedicated followers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to his past role at Kensington Palace.

He served as Prince William's most senior aide during the period when tensions between the brothers began to escalate and was also the recipient of an infamous email accusing Meghan of bullying.

Now, Case finds himself in the spotlight once again, facing allegations of leaking information to the press.

However, the Cabinet Office has firmly denied the claims, calling them "categorically untrue."

The unfolding saga surrounding Simon Case, Prince William's former private secretary, is likely to resonate in Montecito, California, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now reside.

The controversy ties back to a pivotal moment detailed in Harry's memoir, Spare, in which he passionately defended Meghan against allegations of bullying.



In 2018, Meghan was accused of driving two personal assistants out of the royal household and making life difficult for a third.

These accusations were outlined in an internal email sent by Jason Knauf, then Kensington Palace communications secretary, to Simon Case, who was serving as William's top aide.

This connection has cemented Case's place in the minds of Sussex supporters, who believe the palace was orchestrating a campaign against Harry and Meghan.

With his now facing his own set of allegations, rumors of media leaks have further fueled suspicions among those convinced that the Sussexes were unfairly targeted by palace insiders.