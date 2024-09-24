Zac Efron credits stem cell therapy for recovery from 'Iron Claw' injury

The actor said he's 'already seeing improvements' six months post-treatment

Zac Efron turned to stem cell therapy to recover from injuries he sustained while playing wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw.

The 36-year-old actor shared that the physically demanding part left him with significant back issues, even after months of physical therapy, per the Daily Mail.

"I fully commit to my roles, which I love, but it takes a toll — my back was messed up after The Iron Claw," Efron revealed.

“Curious” about alternative treatments, Efron reached out to Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna Health in Canada to explore stem cell therapy. He credited Khan for answering all his questions and making him feel confident about the process.

Now, six months post-treatment, the Baywatch star is seeing positive results.

"Six months post-treatment, I’m back in the gym and already seeing improvements," Efron reflected.

After also suffering a chest injury in Ibiza recently, Efron remains focused on his health and recovery. The High School Musical alum expressed excitement about exploring more cutting-edge longevity treatments through Eterna’s membership program, telling fans, "I’ll keep you updated on my progress!"