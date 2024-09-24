Dua Lipa claps back at trolls crticizing her dance moves after VMAS choreography win

Dua Lipa responds to dance move critics following VMAs.

Dua Lipa has confidently addressed the backlash she faced regarding her dance moves after winning the prestigious Best Choreography award for her music video Houdini at the MTV Video Music Awards.

During an appearance on The Project on Tuesday night, host Sarah Harris brought up the singer's recent triumph, directly referencing the social media trolls who had previously criticized her dance skills.



"You've got a brand new album, performed on SNL, and your film clip Houdini won Best Choreography at the VMAs. That really must have felt like a big F-you to all those internet haters," Harris remarked.

The singer responded with grace and maturity, acknowledging that while the online criticism once hurt, she has since moved past it.

"You know what, I try not to even think about that anymore because I feel like so much time has passed since then, and so much work has been done," Dua said with a smile.

"But it's really a beautiful award to get, and to feel so, I guess, accomplished in a way, and confident."

Back in 2017, a clip of Dua dancing on stage during a concert went viral, with fans humorously comparing her movements to a pencil in a "pencil sharpener."

Reflecting on her journey since that initial backlash early in her career, the British-Albanian singer expressed gratitude for her growth.



"It took a little while to get there, so I'm very, very happy," she admitted.

"For me, being able to do a whole music video, just me on my own, and having the confidence to do that, feels amazing."