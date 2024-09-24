Top 5 photos of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sparkling moments

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making headlines for their whirlwind romance

American pop superstar Taylor Swift and NBA's key player Travis Kelce’s romance has become the talk of the town as the pair never shies to show off their affection for each other.



In just a couple of months, the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker went from being a football fan to cheering from the stands, turning Travis’s admiration into one of pop culture's hottest moments.

Here is how the world’s two famous stars began to create big trends with their inseparable bond.

Travis Kelce made his first move on July 8, 2023, attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. This marked the first time the American football star was publicly linked to the pop icon, setting the stage for their budding romance."



Swift and Kelce took a significant step in their relationship by attending the wedding of model Karen Elson and Lee Foster together. While Kelce rocked an all-black outfit, Swift stunned in a chic cream scalloped dress by Zimmermann, making them quite the stylish duo."



Travis Kelce took the lead by inviting Taylor Swift to watch him in action. In the photo, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen enjoying a night out in London with friends.

Finally, after much speculations about the couple's romance and their future relationship, Taylor Swift made it to Instagram official with Travis Kelce as she shared a selfie with British royals - featuring Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte - during her Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.