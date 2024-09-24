Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using ‘royal insider’ to rebuild burned bridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly using the help of a key ally to break down barriers with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020, to start a new life in US, are now willing to maintain civil ties with the royals despite their grievances with each other.

However, with King Charles and Prince William still not happy about the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir, the couple are relying on a secret insider to mend ties, a source told Closer magazine.

Harry and Meghan have always had a close friendship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, however, now they are honing their relationship with their mother, Sarah Ferguson in gain royal support and rebuild burned bridges

“Sarah is in a really good position right now,” the source told the outlet. “Thankfully, her health seems to be getting better and she seems to have worked her way into the good graces of the royal family.”

The insider noted that Fergie us no longer a working royal but she still has a number of projects that have the “royals’ blessings.” Moreover, she has a much more active role within the firm now than she’s had in years as “there’s a lot of respect for her right now.”

“Since she’s always been warm and kind towards the Sussexes, even if she has said occasional things about them that they’d rather she didn’t, they’re now looking to her as someone that can help them break down some barrier,” the insider dished.

Meghan and Harry have “zeroed in on” her and they have sent her messages and gifts. The response from Sarah has been “very positive” so they feel “hopeful that she could be key ally.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who is set to visit UK next week, is also planning to see her.