Prince William, Kate’s children make heartfelt gesture for Prince Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children may not have a relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, but that was not always the case.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, were doting cousins to Prince Archie when he was born.

Harry and Meghan left their senior royal positions in 2020 to start a life away from the Firm, but before that they were actively involved in royal duties.

In a rare moment captured, the royal Waleses children were seen watching over their two-month-old cousin, Archie, as Harry was participating in a polo match in Wokingham.

Images from the outing showed Louis having a cheeky moment as he stuck his tongue out and waved to his aunt Meghan, holding Archie.

Meanwhile, Charlotte and George were rather more responsible and protective, which appeared to have delighted new dad Prince Harry.

However, after the couple moved away to US, and the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, there is hardly any connection between the children.

Previously, royal commentator Tom Quinn told The Mirror that Meghan is “really worried that her children will have no real relationship of any kind with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis.”

He suggested that the Duchess of Sussex “loves the idea of having a big happy family and hates it when people describe her childhood and her family as dysfunctional. She's terrified history is going to repeat itself.”

Friends of Harry and Meghan have revealed that the Duchess “misses” some aspects of her UK life but is mostly worried about how her children will blame her for keeping them away from their cousins.

Reportedly the Sussex children interact with their grandfather King Charles via video call on special occasions. However, it is still uncertain if there proper bonding between the royal and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.