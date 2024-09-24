Prince Harry makes rare admission about returning to royal duties

Prince Harry addressed the growing speculations about his return to the royal family as a working member.

In 2023, the Duke of Sussex was asked during his appearance at Good Morning America if there was any chance of his and Meghan Markle's return to royal duties.

In response, Harry said, "No. I don't think it is ever going to be possible."



King Charles's son further added, "Even if there is an agreement, or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn't possible. Not stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable."

It is important to note that Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. The couple resides in Montecito, California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since their departure from the UK, the two made it to the bad books of the key royal figures due to their bombshell revelations about the royal family.

However, recently, on Harry's 40th birthday, King Charles and his estranged brother Prince William extended heartfelt birthday wishes to him, hinting at their possible reconciliation in the near future.