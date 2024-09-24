Janet Jackson’s apology for Kamala Harris slammed fake

Janet Jackson's fake 'apology' for Kamala Harris debunked

Janet Jackson never apologised for her comments about Kamala Harris’ race.



A representative for the songstress told Variety on Sunday that the “apology”, regarding her comments about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ racial background, making rounds on the internet was made by someone who claimed to be her manager, but is not.

The unauthorised "apology," first put out by Buzzfeed and thereafter repeated by numerous popular sources, was made by a man named Mo Elmasri, who, seemingly incorrectly, claimed to be the singer's manager.

However, Randy, the songstress’ brother, has been managing her for several years now.

According to Variety, the siblings are said to be processing the grief for their older brother Tito’s death, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 70, and haven't been available to give any kind of comments.

Elmasri stated to the outlet in an email, “I no longer work for her. I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve,” providing all of his “support” to Vice President Harris.