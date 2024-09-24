Lily Collins recalls attending first Phil Collins' Genesis concert: Watch

Lily Collins has recently recalled attending first Phil Collins’ Genesis concert during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.
“You know the funny thing is that I have these memories as a kid of songs that I don’t know if they’re actually real,” said the Emily in Paris star.
Lily told the host, “Because they were like, in my head, as I was maybe in the womb.”
The actress explained, “But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered as an adult, there were songs that came on that I went, 'That’s a real song?’”
“I thought that was just a melody in my head,” she remarked.
Lily admitted, “It was really weird.”
The actress shared her favourite Phil’s song, saying, “Probably ‘In the Air Tonight,’ there’s too many.”
Lily, who is the daughter of Phil and Jill Tavelman, spoke to Glamour about not changing her last name.
“I’m so incredibly proud of what my surname represents, for what my dad’s done,” she told the outlet.
The Love Rosie actress continued, “And I’m an incredibly proud daughter, but I am going on my own path, my own journey. I didn’t want to change my last name.”
“I so badly wanted to always fight that, because it wasn’t the place that I was coming from. And so, I am really proud of where I am today because I know how hard I work,” she added.
