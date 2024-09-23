Prince Harry, Prince William focus on noble cause, putting feud aside

The Duke of Sussex has travelled to New York to discuss mental health and climate change

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly "determined to remain focused" on their respective causes despite their ongoing feud, particularly regarding the Diana Awards in New York.

The Duke of Sussex travelled to the state for a series of solo engagements, without his wife, Meghan Markle.

While speaking at the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in support of The Diana Award, Harry expressed his "hope for the younger generation" and told this year's Legacy Award recipients that their "activism reflects how my mother lived her life."

Providing details about Harry's trip to New York, GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker noted that Prince William had "no plans to travel" to the state for the Diana Awards, implying that the Prince of Wales was not intentionally avoiding a meeting with his estranged brother.

Cameron told GB News: "This is all happening at the same time that Prince William has an event in New York as well because tomorrow it's the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. That's Prince William's initiative to come up with solutions to repair the planets within a decade.

"Prince William is not expected to be in New York, though it's not a deliberate avoidance of his brother, Prince Harry. It was always planned that he wouldn't be travelling."

However, Cameron highlighted the "coincidence" of both Princes advocating for their own respectable charitable causes, as well as their joint venture with the Diana Awards.

"So perhaps some would see it as a bit of a shame that neither of them can be in the same country at the same time, but it's a clear point that they both seem to be focused very much on their individual charity work, and not getting distracted by the feud between them."

Noting Harry's itinerary for his trip to New York, Cameron said Harry is continuing to "follow in his mother's footsteps" by championing the efforts to clear landmines in Africa.

Cameron said: "A number of his engagements actually are to do with the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana. He was speaking at the Diana Awards, which marks their 25th anniversary this year.

"Harry is also going on to another engagement with the Halo Trust. If you remember those iconic images now from early 1997 of Princess Diana walking through a cleared landmine field, it's that charity, which Prince Harry is taking part in later on today and has an engagement with them tomorrow."

Sharing his thoughts on the panel chat which took place at the Diana Awards today, Cameron admitted it was "weird" to see Harry take on a particular role during the event.

Cameron told GB News: "It was weird, actually, because it wasn't Prince Harry kind of talking to the crowd. It was him almost acting as a journalist and asking some young people questions, two young people who won the Diana Legacy Award.

"There's a lot of themes of mental health and climate change there - and of course, it is UN Climate Week in New York at the moment, where Harry will be in attendance."

The Duke of Sussex will "be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives", a spokesperson for the royal has said.