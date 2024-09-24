Chrissy Teigen shares camping memories with Luna: 'We have survived'

Chrissy Teigen earns her first camping badge with first Girl Scouts camping with daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen recently marked a special milestone with her daughter Luna, whom she shares with husband John Legend.



The mother of four took to Instagram on Sunday, September 22, to share highlights from her first Girl Scouts camping trip together with her eight-year-old daughter.

"We have survived our first Girl Scout camping trip!! [white, green and brown heart emoji]," Teigen, 38, captioned a carousel of clips showcasing their memorable adventure.

The cover video features the TV personality laughing and joking while wearing a full Girl Scouts uniform, posing alongside other women in similar attire.

In the following clip, Luna is seen holding a bow and arrow during an outdoor archery session, focused intently on a target.



Another short video in the montage shows Teigen cooking bacon and toasting buns at night for soup, followed by a cosy moment where she reads a storybook to the scouts while wearing a headlamp.

In addition to Luna, Teigen shares six-year-old son Miles Theodore, 20-month-old daughter Wren Alexander and one-year-old Esti Maxine with 45-year-old Legend, who made history as the first African American singer to achieve EGOT status by winning all four major North American entertainment awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).