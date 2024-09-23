Imran, Bushra expected to be indicted at next hearing of new Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi seen in this image. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are expected to be indicted in the new Toshakhana case at the next hearing.



The new Toshakhana case's hearing against the incarcerated former premier and the ex-former first lady was held at a makeshift court in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Monday.

The copies of the challan (charge sheet) submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to the court were also provided to the couple.

The proceedings of the new Toshakhana case started last week after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was barred from pursuing the matter and the case was transferred to the FIA in line with the Supreme Court's verdict restoring amendments to the anti-corruption laws.

The first hearing was conducted by Special Court Central Judge Shahrukh Arjumand in Adiala Jail.

At today's hearing, the FIA prosecutor told the court that the bail plea of both the accused was filed under the NAB laws. He added that the new Toshakhana case was transferred to the FIA and under the laws of FIA, the application does not constitute bail plea.

After the NAB amendments, this is the first case that has been transferred to the FIA. The case must be looked at under the FIA rules, the prosecutor said.

The accused should either make an amendment to the existing bail application or submit a fresh plea, the prosecutor further added.

After hearing the arguments, the court declared the bail's application ineffective and as a result, the PTI founder lawyer Salman Safdar submitted a new bail application.

The PTI also gave preliminary arguments on the couple's post-arrest bail application.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 26.