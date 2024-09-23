Princess Anne praised for making life-changing decision about Zara Tindall

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked closely with Charles from 2004 to 2011, has shared interesting things about Princess Anne's personality.

The King's former aide went on saying: "She's exactly what you see in public, there's not really a different side to her."

He added: "She's a hard worker, and is a very down-to-earth, normal person - she didn't even want her children to have royal titles.

Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, previously shared her gratitude for her mother's decision on Seven: Rob Burrow, The Total Sport Podcast, saying: "From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles so I really commend her on that.

Mike Tindall's sweet wife went on showering praising on her mother's life-changing decision about her daughter: "We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way."

On the other hand, Harrold also gushed over the Princess Royal, admiring: "She's as modern a Royal as you can get, and behind closed doors she's just like everyone else. She's a real family person and loves her animals."

Charles and the late Princess Diana gave sons Prince William and Prince Harry titles, while Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson did the same with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Edward and wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, however, styled their children’s names as Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.