Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid making amends to rekindle their relationship?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid seem to have buried the hatchet

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid appear to have no bad blood following the alleged altercation between the former One Direction member and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid in 2021.



Recently, the 29-year-old model and Zayn, 31, celebrate their daughter Khai's fourth birthday on their individual Instagram accounts.

In a heartfelt post, Gigi revealed Khai’s full name, something she had previously kept private.

Her birthday caption suggested a sense of ease in mentioning Zayn, whom she had an on-and-off romance that ended in October 2021 after the reported conflict.

Gigi referred to Khai as "Our girl," and shared a list of her favourite activities, including "will be in the water from dawn till dusk."



Fans quickly picked up on the implications, with many interpreting her words as a subtle nod to Zayn.

"'OUR GIRL,' 'DAWN TILL DUSK,' 'KHAI MALIK'—STOP, I'M CRYING [crying, red heart]," one fan noted, connecting the dots.

Another fan pointed out, "Khai Malik,' 'Our Girl,'" while a third added, "Dusk till dawn [heart-eyed emoji]."

In a surprising move, Zayn also shared a personal update on his Instagram, something he doesn’t often do.

He penned a touching tribute to Khai, calling her "the most important person in my life."



The Night Changes vocalist reflected, "Four years ago today, my life changed forever, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you."

Adding to the speculation, Bella Hadid posted a message for Khai, tagging both Gigi and Zayn, "CC @gigihadid x @zayn, my favourite collab. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," expressing gratitude despite the earlier family tensions.

In light of these heartfelt gestures, fans are speculating that Gigi and Zayn may be on the path to further ease up their relationship, potentially moving beyond just co-parenting and be at least friends again.