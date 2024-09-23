Kate Middleton takes control of royal problem with smart move

Kate Middleton is taking charge of handling some recurring problems in the royal family to put an end to them once and for all.



The Princess of Wales, who recently announced in a heartwarming family video that she is cancer free, is actively taking on responsibilities to ease burdens of cancer-stricken King Charles, as he continues his treatment.

Kate’s video update had been unusual for the royal family but according to a PR expert, it was a smart move to keep all the speculation and conspiracy theories away given her previous experience.

“The moving video update from the Princess of Wales highlights that Kate is first and foremost a wife and mother,” Luana Ribeira told GB News. “The video, which reveals Kate has now finished her chemotherapy, was a smart move by Kensington Palace as it keeps them in control of the message.”

Ribeira suggested that Kate’s decision to keep the public in the loop, whether it was her first video about the diagnosis of the recovery one, it “prevents a repeat of this and allows Kate to share her own message about her journey.”

“This is a gentle way of reminding people of the real human being behind the title and the need she has for space and privacy as she continues to work on her health,” she explained.

She also pointed out that people are “no longer satisfied by the secretive, behind-closed-doors approach and impersonal statements favoured by monarchs in the past,” which is why a glimpse into her private world allowed Kate to “send her own message to people living with cancer themselves.”