Prince Harry parts from Meghan Markle in surprising decision

Prince Harry, who was once inseparable from his wife Meghan Markle, appears to have made a shocking decision how things will continue in the future.

The Duke of Sussex recently stepped out for a high-profile dinner in New York, sans his wife, where he rubbed shoulders with royalties across the globe and world leaders.

Harry will continue to take on several solo trips which is an unusual thing for the couple, who are often spotted being affectionate with one another, according to a royal expert.

“It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now,” royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun. “They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.”

Prince Harry previously divulged in his bombshell memoir that one of the grievances that he had with the royal family was how he was treated like a “spare” to his heir to the throne brother, Prince William.

Dampier suggested that Harry was “feeling very much like a spare part” with Meghan as well, which may have prompted his decision.

“He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here,” he added.

Previously, Harry failed to mention Meghan in his 40th birthday message as he called his two children his “greatest gift.”

Following the message, royal expert Hugo Vickers pointed out that things do not appear “rosy” in the Sussex marriage.

“It is surprising that he didn't mention his wife as he has a habit of doing so, so I can see how that leads us to speculate things are not rosy in that particular quarter,” he remarked.