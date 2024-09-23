Kate Middleton looks well in first outing since cancer recovery video: Photos

Kate Middleton breaks cover after releasing cancer recovery video

Kate Middleton stepped out for her first public appearance alongside the royal family after announcing that she was finally “cancer free.”

The Princess of Wales, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car beside husband Prince William, who was driving the vehicle.

In a separate car, ahead of the couple, King Charles and Queen Camilla were seated, as they all were headed to Crathie Kirk Church, near the Scottish Balmoral Castle, for Sunday service.

The church is a regular place of worship for the Royal Family when they are in residing at Balmoral.

Princess Catherine was seen in a dark brown plaid coat which was paired with a dark green hat. Meanwhile, William was dressed in a dark suit.

The outing comes just a week after Kate officially began work at Windsor Castle, where she attended a meeting with her Centre for Early Childhood team members, per the Court Circular.

Kate is also expected to make several more appearance in coming months including joining her family at Armistice Day in November and at her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.

However, Kensington Palace has maintained that while Kate is taking on more public roles, nothing will be confirmed until the very last minute, ensuring the Princess is feeling well that day to continue.