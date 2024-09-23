John Mulaney, Olivia Munn give birth to baby no. 2, ‘My heart has exploded’

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcome second baby

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn became parents for the second time.

The 44-year-old actress and her 42-year-old husband took to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 22 to welcome their second child, a daughter, via gestational surrogate on Sept. 14.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," Munn wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that featured a picture of herself resting in Mulaney's lap holding their daughter in a hospital room.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel," she continued.

"Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

Munn ended her message and shared the meaning behind her daughter's name.

"I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," she wrote, before adding "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese.."



