Tiffany Haddish shares ‘strange and disrespectful’ fan interaction amid her 2013 divorce

Tiffany Haddish opens up about strange fan interaction nearly 11 years ago

Tiffany Haddish has recently shared strange encounter with one of her fans amid her divorce from William Stewart in 2013.



Speaking with PEOPLE at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21, the Girls Trip star revealed she could not forget “the oddest and most disrespectful” thing a fan once wanted.

The comedian recalled she was asked to pay “pay a six-figure tab for a stranger’s wedding”.

“Their wedding was going to be 10 times the price of mine,” said the 44-year-old.

Tiffany mentioned, “Their wedding was like a $100,000. I said, ‘If y'all can't afford the wedding, you shouldn't get married already.’”

The comedian and actress told the outlet that she had no idea who the person was.

“I just finished my divorce, and you going to ask me this?” she quipped.

Tiffany opened up that she had just finished filming a movie at the time, for which she made $80,000.

“The government took a portion of that, and then I got to pay the agents, the representatives. I barely got enough to make my damn mortgage,” she stated.

Tiffany also disclosed that she was asked to “officiate a couple’s wedding” whom she never met.

“I don't know either one of them from nobody. I would do it if I knew them, sure. But it was a little strange to me,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tiffany discussed about newly released single, Woman Up, which was written by Diane Warren.

“What I love most about the song is that it is literally the internal conflict that I have with myself on a daily basis," she spilled.

Tiffany added, “I want to create and I want to bring joy to others, and I feel like this is a good way. This song is a good way to say, ‘Hey, it's hard days, yes, but get up and get out there. Woman up.’”