Inside Queen Camilla's strict dietary guidelines for her kids

Queen Camilla's son shares her favorite family dinners.

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, recently shed light on his mother's strict approach to their diet while growing up.

In an article for You magazine, he praised the Queen for being a "naturally good cook" and reminisced about some of her favorite family recipes.

However, Tom revealed that there were certain foods off-limits during his childhood, as his mother maintained a firm stance on nutrition.



Reflecting on her culinary prowess, he shared, "She is a naturally good cook, everything from roast chicken and pork chops to tarragon chicken, smoked sausages in cream, and asparagus drenched in butter."

He also fondly recalled her "serious scrambled eggs" and "mean cheese omelette."

The family enjoyed fresh vegetables from their garden, game hunted by his father, and fish caught on family outings.

"The fridge was always full of good snacks," he added, highlighting the balance between indulgence and healthy eating in their household.

Tom opened up about his culinary upbringing, sharing fond—and funny—memories of family meals in a recent interview to promote his new book.

Reflecting on his father Andrew Parker Bowles' unique cooking method, he recalled, "My father’s one recipe involved steak cooked in a wire toast rack on top of the Aga.

The room would fill with smoke, and the top was coated in burnt fat. But it did taste very good indeed! My mother, who had to clean it up, was less impressed, and it was soon banned."

Speaking about the strict dietary guidelines of his childhood, he noted, "We grew up eating locally, seasonally, and organically—way before those terms became buzzwords.

My mother shopped at the butcher, fishmonger, bakery, and greengrocer."

He reminisced about the excitement of the local Sainsbury’s opening in Chippenham in the early '80s, describing it as a colorful transformation akin to The Wizard of Oz.