Princess Kate focuses on breaking 'Spare' curse for Charlotte and Louis

The Princess of Wales is determined to navigate the challenges of royal life with her younger children, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, as their older brother, Prince George, prepares for his future role as King.



Royal expert Jennie Bond emphasized that Kate and William are "acutely aware" of the potential issues that can arise for a "royal spare."

The phrase "heir and the spare" has gained renewed attention, particularly following Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

Bond praised the Waleses' parenting style, noting their commitment to normalizing Charlotte and Louis's lives and ensuring they carve out their own identities, rather than being overshadowed by George.

She stated, "William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare."

The Princess of Wales and Prince William are embracing a modern approach to parenting as they raise Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis alongside their future King, Prince George.

Royal expert Jennie Bond highlighted their commitment to ensuring that Charlotte and Louis feel just as special, loved, and valued as their older brother.

Bond believes the couple will encourage Louis to explore a range of life paths after his education, whether that involves military service, charity work, or any other passion he discovers.

"I'm sure they will encourage him to go to university, which they both enjoyed and where they found love," she noted.

She added that William and Kate aim to help Louis build a life that is meaningful, even as the son of a future King.

"They will want him to feel he is living a life of value, irrespective of his place in the line of succession," Jennie explained.