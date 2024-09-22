Meghan Markle lands in major crisis as Prince Harry plans UK return

Meghan Markle has been issued a serious warning after new shocking claims about her professional behaviour were unveiled.

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter dubbed the former working royal "Duchess difficult" after her former staffer revealed her bossy traits.

An ex-employee shared that the ex-Suits actress "marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders."

Later, an alleged insider from the Duchess' Invictus Foundation called this information "fabricated."

Now, in conversation with GB News, royal commentator Helena Chard called out Meghan's defensive act of denial and advised her to "step back."

She said, "They are working for themselves. They are not working for the Royal Family. They are hanging onto their royal titles and people are seeing them for what they are."

"They are seeing stories like this in good magazines like the Hollywood Reporter and you have to take it seriously," the royal expert added.

Helena believes that Meghan’s staff have said "certain things" and she thinks it is "hard to take it seriously." The Duchess "has to take a step back," as denial of such accusations is "not a good look."