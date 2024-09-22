'Friends' cast worried about Matt LeBlanc one year after Matthew Perry's death

Matt LeBlanc’s 'Friends' co-stars worried about actor

Matt LeBlanc’s Friends co-stars seem to be worried about the actor’s current state and suspect that the impact of Matthew Perry's death about a year ago has got him.



LeBlanc,57, has been grieving since Perry's untimely death in October 2023 and has hardly been seen in public. As per the Daily Mail, his most recent appearance is said to have worried his pals.

He was seen out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month, and his neglected appearance has “concerned” his co-stars, a source informed In Touch Weekly, after the stars pictured obtained by TMZ came out.

“Nobody is body shaming Matt or accusing him of anything untoward lifestyle. That's not what's going on here,” the source made clear.

“What's concerning though, for Jen [Aniston] and all the Central Perk crew, is that he's such a recluse these days and they barely hear from him from one month to the next,” the insider said. “He's been in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry.”

“But aside from that, he's just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing,” they added.

The insider further provided some information on LeBlanc's change in personality.

“He used to be such an upbeat, happy guy but now it's as though he doesn't feel worthy to be in their company somehow.”

They added, “Clearly his self-esteem's taken a knock, and you only have to look at the guy to see he's let himself go physically too.”

But he is not alone in this, as the 90’s hit sitcom’s cast has his back.

“Jen, Courteney [Cox], Lisa [Kudrow] and David [Schwimmer] all want to get him back in the fold and get him smiling again,” the insider said. “The recent tragedy has taught them all how short and precious life truly is.”