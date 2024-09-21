Real-life Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' speaks out after impressive Emmy haul

Real-life Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' faces fear post-Emmys win

Fiona Harvey, who claims to be the real-life Martha featured in Richard Gadd’s true story Baby Reindeer, expressed fear following its success at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.



After the ceremony, where the series received four accolades among its 11 nominations, Harvey told the Daily Mail that she is afraid to leave her home due to the potential for attacks.

"I’m afraid to go outside out of fear of being attacked. Some weeks, I don’t leave my apartment," she shared. "I’m suffering from constant panic attacks, chest pains, anxiety, nightmares, depression, nervousness, stomach pains, loss of appetite, fear, and insomnia."

Baby Reindeer won the Emmy for Best Limited or Anthology Series, and Jessica Gunning, who portrayed Martha in the Netflix series, took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Additionally, Gadd earned accolades for Best Actor in a Limited Series and Best Writer for his work on the project.

Harvey’s lawyer, Richard Roth, also spoke to the news outlet, describing the situation as a source of suffering for his client.

"The disparity in their treatment is obvious. Richard Gadd is now a multiple Emmy Award-winning star, thanks to Netflix’s fictitious ‘true story,’ while she continues to suffer," he noted.

In May, Harvey and her legal team filed a $170 million lawsuit against Netflix, claiming she was defamed "on a magnitude and scale without precedent."

She argues in the lawsuit that Baby Reindeer misleadingly labels its events as a "true story" in the first episode, which she describes as "the biggest lie in television history."