Amazon Prime stumbles over Princess Beatrice's title in new series

The new series 'A Very Royal Scandal' dropped on the streaming platform earlier this week

Amazon Prime has committed an embarrassing error regarding Princess Beatrice's title.

The new series A Very Royal Scandal premiered on the streaming platform earlier this week, dramatising Prince Andrew's career-ending Newsnight interview from 2019.

Produced by Emily Maitlis, the series included text-on-screen epilogues at the end of episode three, detailing the fates of the Duke of York, his eldest daughter, Maitlis, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The pre-credit screen that served read: "Princess Beatrice is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti, a data and software company.

"In 2022, she was made one of four councillors of state, allowing her to stand in for King Charles."

However, the spelling of Beatrice's title was incorrect, writing "councillor" as opposed to "counsellor".

Princess Beatrice was appointed as a counsellor of state in 2022, coinciding with the year Prince Andrew lost his honourary military titles and medals from Queen Elizabeth II.

Counsellors of State comprise the sovereign’s spouse and the next four individuals in the line of succession who are over the age of 21. This promotion for Princess Beatrice came after the passing of the late Queen, placing her alongside Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew in this role.

The Princess of York played a significant role in the new royal program, which highlighted her involvement in the Newsnight interview.

She notably accompanied her father to meet the Newsnight team before the interview, a moment documented by Maitlis and former producer Sam McAlister.

The series also dramatised a scene depicting Beatrice persuading her father to proceed with the interview when he was having doubts.

In the same year that Beatrice became a counsellor of state, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were also elevated to this position, enabling them to represent King Charles should he be unable to fulfill his royal duties due to illness or absence.

This change effectively barred Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who are not active members of the royal family, from stepping in as substitutes for the King.