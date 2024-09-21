Lady Louise Windsor surprises fans as she steps into new role

Louise is eager to serve her country and King Charles, as revealed by an insider

Lady Louise Windsor was recently spotted in her new role as she greeted Princess Anne.



A royal fan took to social media after recognising King Charles's 20-year-old niece at the same event as her aunt, the Princess Royal.

The fan shared photos of Louise with the caption: "Is it just me or is that the lovely Lady Louise in uniform at the back at the Edinburgh Tattoo?!!! Greeting her aunt Anne and uncle Tim."



The event, held in August, sees Princess Anne attending annually in her prestigious role as Salute Taker for the Show at Edinburgh Castle's Esplanade.

Louise, who has developed a passion for pursuing a career in the army, likely attended as a member of the St Andrews University Officers’ Training Corps, which offers military training to students.

Currently enrolled at St Andrews University—the same institution attended by Prince William and Princess Kate—Louise is eager to serve her country and King Charles, as revealed by an insider.

The source told The Sun: "She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country.

"She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it."

Prince Edward's daughter is also set to make history as the first female royal to serve in the military since the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Louise's LinkedIn page, which has since been taken down, the 20-year-old is interested in pursuing a career in "the military, diplomacy or law".

Louise has likely already been inspired by her late grandmother, with whom she is said to have shared a close relationship.

As part of her training, Louise will be undertaking Reserve Officer modules designed to fit around her degree, which will instruct her in everything from how to wear a uniform correctly, to leading others in stressful situations.

This is likely why Louise was present at the Edinburgh Tattoo in full military uniform.