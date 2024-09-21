Princess Beatrice quietly rises in Royal rank after Prince Andrew's downfall

Earlier this week, a new royal series titled A Very Royal Scandal premiered on Amazon Prime

Produced by Emily Maitlis, the show delves into the events leading up to the interview and its impact on Andrew's immediate family.

In the closing moments before the credits, an epilogue appeared, detailing what happened to Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Emily Maitlis, and Ghislaine Maxwell after the scandal.

Princess Beatrice played a prominent role in the programme, accompanying her father to meet the Newsnight team ahead of the interview. The show also portrayed her as the person who convinced Prince Andrew to proceed with the interview after he had expressed reservations.

"In 2022, she was made one of four counsellors of state, allowing her to stand in for King Charles."

In 2022, Princess Beatrice was granted the significant role of Counsellor of State, the same year her father, Prince Andrew, was stripped of his honorary military titles and medals by Queen Elizabeth II.

Counsellors of State include the sovereign's spouse and the next four individuals in the line of succession who are over the age of 21. After the late Queen's passing, this position was extended to Princess Beatrice, placing her alongside Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew.

Later that year, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were also appointed as Counsellors of State, allowing them to step in for King Charles in the event of his illness or absence. This move effectively sidelined Prince Harry and Prince Andrew from acting on the King’s behalf, despite both still being on the list.

Since neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew are working members of the Royal Family, it is considered unlikely that they will be called upon to fulfill the duties of Counsellor of State.

Princess Beatrice is likely keeping a "low profile" following the Amazon series, according to royal commentator Gareth Russell.

He told GB News: "Just keeping a low profile until people have forgotten her role in this is probably the right thing to do."



