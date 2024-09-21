Taylor Swift gains 'new' admirer after publicly backing Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift’s endorsement for Kamala Harris has made the politician 'very proud'

During an exclusive interview with WIRED for their Answers The Web’s Most Searched Questions’ video feature, the VP expressed her gratitude to the Anti-hero hitmaker for her unwavering support during the election campaign.

Harris told the outlet, “She’s an incredible artist. I really respect the courage that she has had in her career to stand up for what she believes is right.”

Giving a nod to Swift’s support of boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs, the presidential candidate jokingly added, “But we were on different sides of the Super Bowl last year.”

“I am a [San Francisco] 49ers fan, but who’s mad at anyone for being loyal to their team, right?”

This comes after Swift endorsed Harris in a heartwarming post on Instagram, urging her fans to vote in the right direction.

Describing the VP as a “steady-handed, gifted leader,” the 34-year-old wrote at the time, “I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos”.

Previously, the Grammy Award winner extended her support to Joe Biden, driving record-breaking numbers of people to the registration website.