Meghan Markle warns Prince Harry against his emotional plans

Prince Harry is seemingly ringing alarm bells in his wife Meghan Markle’s mind as he is starting to make moves in his big plans.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards – a charity for which he has been a patron for 16 years – but the Duchess will not be accompanying him again.

The trip comes soon after Harry was issued a public birthday greeting by the royal family on his milestone birthday last week. According to a royal expert, Meghan is seemingly holding Harry back for any possible emotional decisions about comeback plans, which may have come up following the alleged olive branch.

“The real problem here is that Prince Harry is not going to come back without Meghan, unless, for some reason, they separate, or something goes badly wrong,” royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun.

“I don't think she shows any wish at all to come to this country, because she's not actually very popular in this country.”

Meanwhile, Vickers pointed out that Harry has also “been complicit” in a lot of “quite unpleasant” remarks aimed at the Royal Family made by the Sussexes, but it always felt like Harry was “acting rather on instruction.”

“I would think it was more likely that he would come back on his own at some point, but I don’t see that in the immediate future.”

Prince Harry marked his birthday with his close pals which Vickers believe Meghan had “allowed” him to do on his big day.

Previously, Vickers commented that things do not appear “rosy” in the Sussex marriage as Harry left out Meghan in his statement ahead of his milestone birthday; an usual things for the Duke to do.