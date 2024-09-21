Nicole Kidman eyes 'new' direction in her career

Nicole Kidman offers inside glimpse into future plans

Nicole Kidman is offering an inside glimpse into her future plans, squeezing out time to return to the stage.

The Australian star, who recently bagged the AFI Achievement Award for her tremendous work in film and television across various genres, expressed her desire to return to the stage as long as she finds a suitable part.

During an exclusive interview with L’Officiel USA, the Moulin Rouge actress revealed, "I want to do something on stage, but I have to choose carefully right now. I don't want to become sick or drained to the point where I can't function properly. That's deeply honest about just my own ability.”

Kidman admitted that she can't easily transition in and out of her acting roles, revealing that this might actually end up taking a toll on her mental health.

She told the outlet, "What did Lawrence Olivier say? 'Try acting?' Yes, I do the acting, but at the same time, there's a part of me that, when it's connected to the right role, is all-encompassing and a bit frightening where I go. I have to tread carefully.”

On professional front, the actress is currently starring in Babygirl, A Family Affair and TV miniseries Expats and The Perfect Couple.

For the unversed, the 57-year-old last appeared on stage in Photograph 51 on London's West End in 2015.