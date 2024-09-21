Meghan Markle 'reduced to tears' by Prince William after Palace statement

Prince Harry left 'furious' by the statement that brought tears to Meghan Markle's eyes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rocky relationships with their royal relatives do not seem to improve anytime soon.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reduced to tears by a Buckingham Palace statement that allegedly drove a wedge between Meghan and Harry and the Prince of Wales, according to reports.

King Charles two sons are embroiled in a bitter feud, while enjoying their separate lives on opposite sides of the Atlantic. The breaking point between the royal brothers' bond came after Meghan married into the royal family.



Prince Archie and Lilibet's parents, in Harry & Meghan docuseries, take aim at William and recall a flashpoint that the Duke claims left him furious and his wife heartbroken.

It came when the King's estranged son claims he did not give his permission for a joint palace statement to be put out dismissing bullying allegations - and says a wedge was driven between the pair.



Harry said: "I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side.



"And I get, part of that I get. I understand right? That's his inheritance, so to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution. That day, a story came out that part of the reason why Meghan and I were leaving was because William had bullied us out."

He continued: "And once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.

"I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. And I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."