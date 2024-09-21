King Charles ‘privately’ delivers stern orders to Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s relationship with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, still appears to be complicated but it is being handled quietly behind the scenes.

The Duke of Sussex received an official birthday greeting from the monarch, which appeared to have sparked hopes of a reconciliation between the father and son.

However, a royal expert pointed out that there is much to sort amid their many grievances from them to have a relationship, but for that, Harry has to follow through with some crucial guidelines

“All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private,” photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

Harry is currently suing the UK Home Office in order pay for police protection when he and his family visit the UK. According to a People Magazine report, Harry believes that the King can easily intervene in the matter and sort it for him.

Chard suggested, “King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands.”

However, she noted that the monarch “loves Prince Harry as a father” and “will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days.”

The photographer also cited sources close to the King, revealing that he “would have spoken to Prince Harry on his landmark birthday” last week but “things are very hush-hush.”

Chard continued, “I believe situations will improve between King Charles and Prince Harry. Things are moving in the right direction, but it isn't going to be a quick fix.”

The update comes just days after Prince Harry announced that he will be visiting the UK at the end of September to attend the WellChild Award, a charity that he has been a patron of for the past 16 years.